It appears the UCLA football program will soon have its third defensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Baltimore Ravens safeties coach D’Anton Lynn is expected to replace current Bruins defensive coordinator Bill McGovern, according to multiple reports.

On3sports first reported the news early Wednesday evening. UCLA has not made an official announcement.

Lynn, 33, the son of former Los Angeles Chargers coach Anthony Lynn, also spent time as a defensive assistant in the NFL with the Chargers, Houston Texans and Buffalo Bills after breaking into the league as an intern with the New York Jets in 2014. Lynn, who played at Penn State from 2008-11, has no prior experience as a defensive coordinator.

It remains unclear what will become of McGovern, who has a year remaining on a two-year contract signed last February.

McGovern, 60, missed the final five games of the regular season with an unspecified illness.

Before returning to coach in the Sun Bowl, McGovern said he “absolutely” expects to be back for the 2023 season.

Prior to his return, McGovern made sporadic on-field appearances at practices while remaining in the football facility offices for others. Clancy Pendergast, a defensive analyst on the staff, filled McGovern’s seat in the coaches’ box for games and observed practices. It’s possible McGovern could move into a similar analyst role.

Jerry Azzinaro spent the first four seasons as the UCLA defensive coordinator when head coach Chip Kelly was hired in November 2017.

While Kelly came in known for his prolific offensive scheme and gradually turned the Bruins into a top-five offense this past season, the defense has remained a struggle.

UCLA failed to crack the top 100 in total defense each of Kelly’s first two seasons before finishing 69th (2020), 70th (2021) and 87th (2022), respectively.

Last season, the Bruins allowed 403.3 yards and 30.7 points per game, which ranked 73rd in the country. In the Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh, the Bruins squandered a 14-point second-half lead — including a 35-34 advantage with 34 seconds to play.

The Panthers went 46 yards on just three plays and won on a Ben Sauls 47-yard field goal with 4 seconds left.

McGovern was hired as part of sweeping changes on the defensive side of the ball prior to spring camp last year. Lynn’s hire would make McGovern the second coach part of that overhaul to not retain his role.

In January, the program parted ways with defensive line coach Chad Kauha’aha’a after one season. Before the end of the month, the Bruins filled his spot on the staff by hiring Kodi Whitfield as the new cornerbacks coach and likely reducing the role of defensive backs coach and assistant head coach Brian Norwood.