Reports: UCLA plans to bring back head coach Chip Kelly
As it turns out, a win over its rival nine days ago was enough to mask the UCLA football team’s three losses over the final four weeks of the regular season and save head coach Chip Kelly's job in Westwood, according to multiple reports.
Bruin Report Online was the first to report the decision Monday, followed by the Los Angeles Times later in the evening.
The calls to fire Kelly intensified following another rough performance Saturday night in a 33-7 loss to California.
Kelly, who signed a contract extension in March that would take him through the 2027 season, was firmly on the hot seat after his offense’s scoring output declined in three consecutive weeks — including a 17-7 home loss to Arizona State on Nov. 11 that accelerated the speculation. But a convincing 38-20 win over the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum led Kelly to say afterward that a conversation with athletic director Martin Jarmond assured him that a report by Bruin Report Online that he would be likely fired after the game was both “inaccurate” and “inappropriate.”
After last Saturday’s loss to the Golden Bears, Kelly said that thoughts about his job security were not at the forefront of his mind.
“I don’t worry about that. I don’t worry about the dynamic,” Kelly said. “I know this team’s 24-13 in the last three years, and they compete every single day, and I’m proud of every single kid in that locker room. I think they represent the school the right way. So we understand where we are and we understand that we have to win games, and I get that. That’s part of the deal. But I don’t think about those things. I don’t worry about those things. That’s never been my MO.”
Hours prior to the loss, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith left to take the vacancy at Michigan State. Meanwhile, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, a former UCLA offensive coordinator, has openly discussed a contract extension in the works. Both would have been likely targets, if the Bruins moved on from Kelly.
Now, Kelly is due to make $6.1 million in 2024, which will be the program’s first year in the Big Ten. That figure will take a slight bump up to $6.2 million in each of the following three seasons.
In six seasons, Kelly has compiled a 34-34 record, including a 10-21 start through the first three years, and just a 7-28 mark against teams that finish the season with a winning record.
In the Pac-12, the Bruins are 26-26 under Kelly, winning as many as six league games in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.
This season, UCLA is 7-5 heading into a bowl game and finished with a 4-5 mark in conference play.
The Bruins posted their first winning record under Kelly in 2021, finishing 8-4 before having to back out of participating in the Holiday Bowl due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the team.
UCLA topped the mark the following season with a 9-4 record but lost 37-35 to Pittsburgh in the Sun Bowl. It is Kelly’s lone bowl appearance at the helm of the program.
In those first five seasons, the Bruins’ defense was the common denominator for its struggles after ranking 102nd, 113th, 69th, 70th and 89th, respectively, among 130 FBS teams.
In 2022, in particular, UCLA had the nation’s 12th-worst pass defense, but Kelly’s hire of former Washington defensive line/outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe prior to that season helped show glimpses of an improving pass rush that took another step in 2023.
In late February, Kelly took the most significant step toward improving the defense with the hire of first-time defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn.
Lynn’s impact was immediate as the Bruins got off to a 6-2 start and consistently ranked among the top 10 in fewest yards per play allowed, thanks in part to a Pac-12 schedule that did not include Oregon and Washington this season.
This season, Lynn was a semifinalist for the Broyles Award given annually to the nation’s top assistant.
Through the regular season, UCLA’s pass defense is ranked 71st to go with the nation’s top run defense. That adds up to the 11th-best total defense at 299 yards allowed per game.
That turnaround, however, coincided with a role reversal with the offense highlighted by a season-long quarterback shuffle between redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and five-star freshman Dante Moore.
Poor pass protection after significant turnover along the offensive line — three starters headed off to the NFL following the 2022 season — contributed to injuries to Garbers, Moore and Kent State transfer backup Collin Schlee in the back half of the season.
It was a steep dropoff from having quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, the program’s all-time passing leader, in Kelly’s first five seasons and All-American running back Zach Charbonnet for the past two campaigns.
Over the previous three seasons, UCLA ranked as high as fourth and no worse than 31st nationally in total offense.
This season, the Bruins rank 46th in total offense (420.2 yards per game) and their scoring production dropped to 77th (25.8 points) thanks to the nation’s worst offense in the red zone (61.8% conversion).
Kelly’s offense scored 10 or fewer points four times this season — all in losses — including three of the last four weeks and twice at home.
On the recruiting trail under Kelly’s direction, UCLA lagged behind attracting high school recruits and instead used the transfer portal to aggressively stock its signing classes with more proven, but older talent.
While the strategy has worked for the defense over the last two seasons, the Bruins failed to create a steady pipeline of homegrown talent at some key positions, including an offensive line that has brought in eight transfers — two from the junior college ranks — over the last two years with little success.
Of the eight, only left tackle Raiqwon O’Neal (Rutgers) and left guard Spencer Holstege (Purdue) — both starters — managed to consistently crack the playing rotation.
UCLA, which has 12 players committed to the 2024 class as the early signing period is set to begin Dec. 20, lost a commitment last Monday from three-star athlete Derrick McFall of Texas as Kelly’s job security came into question.
Now, the Bruins will look to keep the remaining class intact and again look elsewhere in the portal to piece together a signing class.
The transfer portal is set to open next Monday, but graduate transfers can make their decisions immediately. UCLA receiver Kam Brown and running back/receiver Keegan Jones both entered the portal earlier Monday.
All eyes will be on Moore, the former five-star 2023 quarterback who was Kelly’s highest-rated recruit during his tenure — but only after backing off from a commitment to Oregon.