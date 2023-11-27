As it turns out, a win over its rival nine days ago was enough to mask the UCLA football team’s three losses over the final four weeks of the regular season and save head coach Chip Kelly's job in Westwood, according to multiple reports.

Bruin Report Online was the first to report the decision Monday, followed by the Los Angeles Times later in the evening.

The calls to fire Kelly intensified following another rough performance Saturday night in a 33-7 loss to California.

Kelly, who signed a contract extension in March that would take him through the 2027 season, was firmly on the hot seat after his offense’s scoring output declined in three consecutive weeks — including a 17-7 home loss to Arizona State on Nov. 11 that accelerated the speculation. But a convincing 38-20 win over the Trojans at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum led Kelly to say afterward that a conversation with athletic director Martin Jarmond assured him that a report by Bruin Report Online that he would be likely fired after the game was both “inaccurate” and “inappropriate.”

After last Saturday’s loss to the Golden Bears, Kelly said that thoughts about his job security were not at the forefront of his mind.

“I don’t worry about that. I don’t worry about the dynamic,” Kelly said. “I know this team’s 24-13 in the last three years, and they compete every single day, and I’m proud of every single kid in that locker room. I think they represent the school the right way. So we understand where we are and we understand that we have to win games, and I get that. That’s part of the deal. But I don’t think about those things. I don’t worry about those things. That’s never been my MO.”

Hours prior to the loss, Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith left to take the vacancy at Michigan State. Meanwhile, Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch, a former UCLA offensive coordinator, has openly discussed a contract extension in the works. Both would have been likely targets, if the Bruins moved on from Kelly.

Now, Kelly is due to make $6.1 million in 2024, which will be the program’s first year in the Big Ten. That figure will take a slight bump up to $6.2 million in each of the following three seasons.

In six seasons, Kelly has compiled a 34-34 record, including a 10-21 start through the first three years, and just a 7-28 mark against teams that finish the season with a winning record.

In the Pac-12, the Bruins are 26-26 under Kelly, winning as many as six league games in back-to-back seasons in 2021 and 2022.

This season, UCLA is 7-5 heading into a bowl game and finished with a 4-5 mark in conference play.