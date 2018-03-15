CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

The Pac-12 saw nearly half of its programs experience turnover at the head coach position this offseason, with five schools introducing new head men over the past few months – Arizona, Arizona State, Oregon, Oregon State and UCLA. At Sunday’s Bay Area stop of the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas we surveyed prospects on which new coaching hire caught their eye and asked which coaches they expect to be successful in Year 1 and beyond. RELATED: Commit predictions | Players who earned their stripes | Full schedule

HERM EDWARDS, ARIZONA STATE

“In my opinion, I think the new head coach will be phenomenal at Arizona State. Coach Herm, he’ll do an amazing job. With his past and everything it’ll be amazing over there at Arizona State. Going from NFL to college, I think that experience will play a big part in his success – in the Pac-12 especially.” – 2019 athlete Trey Paster “Herm Edwards is at Arizona State and that’s really cool. One of the guys I train with played for him with the Jets and he’s told me about him. He’s been in the NFL at the top level and had success so I think he can do well.” – 2020 offensive lineman Reece Atteberry “Coach Herm Edwards at Arizona State really caught my attention. I got a chance to go down there and visit and sit down with him. One thing that stood out to me was that he kept everything real and didn’t sugarcoat anything. He said, ‘Don’t let football use you, use football,” and that was one thing that stood out to me. I think he will do some big things there.” – 2020 running back Kendall Milton “Coach Edwards caught my eye the most because I had talked to him and I had met him at a camp before. I’m looking forward to going down and visiting there and I think because of the kind of coach he is, he will have success.” – Three-star wide receiver Puka Nacua

MARIO CRISTOBAL, OREGON

“I like they way he coaches. I like that coach a lot. He filled in when (Willie) Taggart left and I liked what I saw. I think he’s going to have success there. He seems like he knows what he’s doing so it should be a pretty good year for them next year.” – 2019 tight end Diego Fuimaono “I think that he’s going to make a great impact over there. Being an O-lineman that is great for me to see, too.” – 2019 offensive lineman Michael Lynn

JONATHAN SMITH, OREGON STATE

“The new coaching staff is definitely a step in the right direction, and I think that they’re pretty experienced. Hopefully they’ll come back with a winning season this year.” – 2020 athlete Andy Alfieri

CHIP KELLY, UCLA

“He coached at Oregon and led the Ducks to a couple of conference championships. He went to the NFL, he didn’t do well over there but now he’s back with UCLA. I think he has a shot to make a big impact because of what he did at Oregon. He really put Oregon on the map and I think he can do the same at UCLA.” – 2020 defensive end Xavier Carlton “He’s known for developing great offensive linemen so that’s very good and very important. He’s done it before in the Pac-12 so I think he has a good chance, too.” –2020 offensive lineman Reece Atteberry “I think Chip Kelly at UCLA is going to be good. He’s an offensive-minded coach and they’ve been struggling on offense for a little while.” – 2020 defensive back Jared Greenfield

KEVIN SUMLIN, ARIZONA

