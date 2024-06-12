The 2024 Rivals Camp Series regional stops are finished and the Rivals Five-Star is on the horizon so this week, we are taking a position-by-position look at which prospects impressed us the most at the regional events this year. The wide receivers are up next. BEST OF THE RIVALS CAMP SERIES: Top 10 quarterbacks | Top 10 running backs

1. VERNELL BROWN III

From the slot, Brown is a really difficult cover and he proved it once again at the Miami stop of the Rivals Camp Series. The Orlando (Fla.) Jones high four-star receiver was going up against some of the best defensive backs and linebackers in Florida and he torched some, caught some balls with players draped all over him and showed not only great speed but the ability to separate in his routes. Ohio State, Florida, Florida State, Miami and others are battling it out for arguably the best slot receiver in the 2025 Rivals250.

*****

2. JONAH SMITH

Jonah Smith

Smith was one of many elite receivers at Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei last season but this offseason the UCLA commit has proven to be one of the best receivers in the West. At the Los Angeles stop of the Rivals Camp Series, the new Rancho Santa Margarita (Calif.) Santa Margarita Catholic standout was a crisp route runner, got open against some really elite cornerbacks and then made some tough catches in traffic. In a loaded event at wide receiver, Smith was the best one.

*****

3. ETHAN FEASTER

Ethan Feaster (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

It’s hard to believe Feaster is a 2027 prospect. The DeSoto, Texas, standout popped on the national scene last summer at the Elite 11 where he was one of the best receivers working out there. Then at the Dallas stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Feaster once again turned in an elite performance. Feaster plays with confidence, pride and toughness, doesn’t get pushed around by players older than him and is always out to prove he’s one of the best receivers in the country. More than 40 programs have already offered. Texas, LSU and other national powers will be involved.

*****

4. JADYN ROBINSON

Jadyn Robinson (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The diminutive Robinson was unstoppable at the Los Angeles stop of the Rivals Camp Series. A camp setting is perfect for the four-star receiver because Robinson is phenomenal in space, great deep and a total playmaker in all facets of the passing attack. The new Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout was so good that day he was asking people to name a route and he’d go run it. With his confidence and playmaking ability, Robinson could be in store for a huge season.

*****

5. BRAYDEN TRIMBLE

Brayden Trimble (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The four-star Illinois commit might only be 6-foot, but he plays much bigger because he has long limbs and he’s a long-strider. At the line he’s not blowing by defenders but by the end of his routes he’s wide open a lot of times. The Mount Zion, Ill., did a great job getting space late in his route, he does a phenomenal job of catching the ball with his hands and he uses his length to his advantage against smaller corners.

*****

6. SAMUEL TURNER

Samuel Turner (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Georgia Tech appears to have landed a massive steal in its recruiting class when the four-star receiver from Decatur (Ga.) Southwest Dekalb committed to the Yellow Jackets over the weekend as Georgia and others pursued as well. Turner glides through his routes, plays with smoothness and then shows off great hands. At the Atlanta stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Turner turned in an excellent performance, one of many this offseason.

*****

7. JE'REL BOLDER

Je'rel Bolder (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The four-star receiver from Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills standout had one of the best performances at the regional stops of the Rivals Camp Series. At the Charlotte camp, Bolder made diving catches and receptions over the top of defensive backs. He shredded defenders holding him to make plays and there were numerous times he also ran away from bigger defensive backs as well. NC State could be the team to beat but many others are involved as well.

*****

8. TAZ WILLIAMS JR.

At the Dallas stop of the Rivals Camp Series, Williams put on a show – and defensive backs did everything to try to slow him down without much success. They would give him nearly 10 yards of cushion or try to hold on for dear life but Williams did a great job accelerating past them or getting into them and then breaking into his route to get separation. Texas A&M is the team to beat with SMU, Penn State and Michigan high on the list as a July commitment is coming.

*****

9. DENAIRIUS GRAY

Denairius Gray (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The 2026 four-star receiver from Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade Madonna looks like he’s in line to be one of the best in the Southeast for the coming years after his performance at the Miami stop of the Rivals Camp Series. Gray has good size and long arms with great hands but that’s not it. The four-star is great creating separation right at the line of scrimmage and then really extending the space later in the route. Even against elite defensive backs who blanket him, the Auburn commit can make the tough catch look easy.

*****

10. MALACHI TONEY

Malachi Toney (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)