The Rivals150 for the 2023 class was updated on Tuesday, the last update before the start of their senior season. Today, we take a look at the top storylines for each position and break down the new 2023 position rankings.

POINT GUARD

NEW 2023 POINT GUARD RANKINGS TOP DOG: Dajuan Wagner Jr. – Wagner barely hung onto the top spot here, and a lot of it comes down to track record and knowing what he can do when he’s at his best. He didn’t have a great July, but Rivals is putting stock into what he’s already shown he can do in the past. He’s a competitive scoring guard that will never back down from any challenger and can put the ball in the basket from every level. Wagner’s recruitment seems to definitely be coming down to arch rivals Kentucky and Louisville, and the timeline is the biggest question mark at this time. A potential visit to Louisville appears to be the next big domino to fall in this one. As it stands today, Kentucky holds an overwhelming advantage in the Rivals FutureCast predictions. NOTEWORTHY: Isaiah Collier – Before he went down with an injury, Collier was one of the best players in the country, if not the best. Don’t think that that wasn’t discussed behind the scenes between the analysts, who tossed around the idea of putting him No. 1 overall in the 2023 class in this Rivals150 update. Collier impacts winning, has found a consistent outside stroke and makes players around him better. As this recruitment comes down the home stretch, four schools stand — Cincinnati, Michigan, UCLA and USC. He’s visited all four places and now everyone awaits a decision from the standout point guard. *****

SHOOTING GUARD

NEW 2023 SHOOTING GUARD RANKINGS TOP DOG: AJ Johnson – It’s often very beneficial to bet on the late bloomers/risers when scouting high school basketball players. Johnson is rail thin and still growing, but his upside is unquestionable. His flashes are elite, and consistency is the next thing that he has to work on in his game. It’s not hard hard to imagine that in five or 10 years from now he could possibly be in the conversation for the best player to come out of this class. The long game is the play when betting on Johnson. Texas, LSU, Louisville, USC and NC State will all receive official visits from the five-star guard in the fall. NOTEWORTHY: Freddie Dilione – The four-star guard was one of the biggest movers in the updated rankings, moving up 78 spots to No. 35 in the country. His ability to score is among the best in this class among his peers. Defenders can never guard Dilione by themselves. He excels at getting downhill and putting pressure on the defense. Dilione is committed to Tennessee. *****

SMALL FORWARD

NEW 2023 SMALL FORWARD RANKINGS TOP DOG: Justin Edwards – Edwards was another player whose name was tossed around for the top spot in the class. He delivers against the best competition and has a game that can translate to the next two levels. His mid-range jumper, his underrated passing ability and his ability to create for himself make him a threat to do different things when he gets that ball on the perimeter or in the post. Defensively, he has active hands and always does a good job of anticipating and jumping passing lanes. Edwards is committed to Kentucky. NOTEWORTHY: Mackenzie Mgbako – The five-star wing had a pedestrian start to the summer, but finished strong at Peach Jam and gave scouts a firm reminder of what he can do at his best. Mgbako shot 36 percent from the outside at the event, which was an improvement from the rest of the summer. His most notable performance came in a 26-point outing against Team Griffin, where he had 26 points, eight rebounds and two blocks. His size, rebounding and outside shooting when he’s at his best translate to the next level and he has potential as a defender as well. Mgbako is committed to Duke. *****

POWER FORWARD

NEW 2023 POWER FORWARD RANKINGS TOP DOG: Xavier Booker – Booker’s flashes and upside are arguably the most impressive in the class, and that’s why he comes in at No. 1 overall in the Rivals150. He has an ability to play on the perimeter with fluidity for his size and shows smooth shooting touch. Defensive playmaking and overall consistency are the next steps that the five-star needs to make in his game, and if he makes strides in those areas this winter, it could go a long way in answering the remaining questions about Booker. Booker is committed to Michigan State. NOTEWORTHY: TJ Power – The five-star forward catapulted himself into the top 25 after a strong EYBL season, rising 39 spots from his previous ranking. His multi-level shooting and passing ability for his size stick out the most when watching him in person or on film. He shot better than 40 percent from the outside in four out of five EYBL sessions, showcasing a smooth stroke and confidence on each release. Power is down to five schools — Boston College, Duke, Iowa, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s visited all five programs and recently told Rivals that he was unsure if he would go back out for any more visits to his finalists. *****

CENTER