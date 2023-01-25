DANTE MOORE TO UCLA

"Dante Moore is arguably the top player in the entire 2023 class, and with former UCLA starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson off to the NFL Draft, the stage is set for Moore to come in and be the man for the Bruins from day one. "Moore is a proven winner with the skill set and intangibles to shoulder the pressure of starting behind center as a true freshman, and if any player in this class is capable of doing so it is Moore under the guidance of Chip Kelly. "Moore is the ultimate gamer and plays his best when the stakes are highest, making him the perfect fit for UCLA." - Clint Cosgrove, national recruiting analyst

*****

NICO IAMALEAVA TO TENNESSEE

"To me this isn't a hard question to answer. It's Nico Iamaleava. He's going to the perfect offense for his skill set. Just look at what Tennessee was able to do with Hendon Hooker last year. They are similar players but Iamaleava is coming in as a much more polished thrower with a more impressive athletic profile. "The Tennessee offense has a chance to be even more dynamic with Iamaleava at the helm than it was this past year with Hooker leading the way." - Adam Friedman, national recruiting analyst ***** "If Hooker can thrive in coach Josh Heupel's offense and complete nearly 70% of his passes for 3,135 yards with 27 touchdowns and two interceptions and put Tennessee in SEC contention then Vols fans should be thrilled with Iamaleava coming to town. The five-star from Downey (Calif.) Warren has some of the same leadership traits as Hooker, but he's just a more dynamic passer, so he and Heupel should fit together perfectly. "And let's not forget one of the biggest reasons that Iamaleava picked the Vols was his relationship with Joey Halzle, who's now the offensive coordinator. A lot of quarterbacks were smart and picked pass-happy offenses that fit in well with their style, but Iamaleava went nearly across the country to an up-and-coming program to find his, and it was a really smart move." - Adam Gorney, national recruiting director ***** "Tennessee may have signed a program changer in Iamaleava. The five-star out of California’s Warren High School can hit any route in the playbook, and he can do so with velocity and touch, and throw into tight windows. In just two seasons, Heupel molded Hooker, a former three-star dual-threat QB, into the 2022 SEC Player of the Year; one can only imagine what Iamaleava will be able to do in Heupel’s offense over the next three seasons." - Ryan Wright, national recruiting analyst

*****

ARCH MANNING TO TEXAS