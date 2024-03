Rivals250 quarterback Malik Washington took in a spring practice at Penn State this past week and has a number of other visits on the horizon. The Severn (Md.) Archbishop Spalding standout will visit UCF, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech for unofficial visits and he has an official visit scheduled to Virginia Tech on April 12th. Texas A&M, Syracuse, and UCLA could also host him for official visits.

Washington breaks down all of his plans in the video below.