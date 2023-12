Mired in a shooting slump through most of the first half, the UCLA men’s basketball team found ways to clean up its misses Thursday and, in the process, snapped a four-game losing streak.

The Bruins scored 25 second-chance points and used a 17-2 run early in the second half en route to a 69-62 win at Oregon State in the Pac-12 opener for both teams in Corvallis, Ore.

The win marked the first for UCLA (6-6, 1-0 Pac-12) over a major conference opponent this season.

Five Bruins scored in double figures led by 13 points apiece from sophomores Adem Bona and Dylan Andrews. Bona, in particular, came alive in the second half and collected eight rebounds to go with three blocks and three steals.

Lazar Stefanovic added 10 points, while Brandon Williams and Will McClendon combined for 21 off the bench.

UCLA shot 53.3% (16 of 30) in the second half and made six of its nine 3-pointers after the break.

Senior guard Dexter Akanno scored 22 points to pace the Beavers (8-4, 0-1 Pac-12), who were outscored by 14 in second-chance points.

The Bruins will now head to Eugene to face Oregon in a Saturday afternoon contest to close out 2023. Tip-off is scheduled for 1 p.m.