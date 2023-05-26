UCLA has already hosted multiple official visit weekends throughout May, and it has brought quick results with several commitments from prospects who made it to Westwood. Under Chip Kelly, the Bruins have been unique the last couple years in bringing recruits to campus during May when other schools wait until June for official visits or delay them until the season.

The first official visit window runs from April through June, but many programs across the Pac-12 have decided not to utilize that full time in recent years. Conventional thinking in recruiting circles has been that a program would prefer to hold the last visit, but the Bruins have not been afraid to be the first school in the lineup the last two cycles.

It has allowed UCLA to get prospects who might not otherwise make the trip during a busy June to get on campus and see what Kelly and his staff have to offer.

This weekend, UCLA has several key local prospects visiting and a few from a little farther away making their way to Westwood.

Here's a closer look at the list of visitors and an assessment of where things stand with each at this point in the process.