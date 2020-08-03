Smith Set To Return To UCLA
The UCLA Bruins became a whole lot better for the season of 2020-21 with the return to Westwood of the Pac-12’s Most Improved Player senior to be guard Chris Smith. The talented Bruin staying home ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news