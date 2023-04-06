For the first time this spring, UCLA head coach Chip Kelly met with reporters Thursday before his team’s second practice of spring camp.

As is the case with any new roster at the beginning, the latest additions from the transfer portal and freshmen who enrolled early were at the top of mind.

Kelly said his players “seamlessly transitioned” from winter workouts to the first practice when camp opened Tuesday.

“First day on the field, kids were real attention to detail,” Kelly said to open his 11-minute press conference. “This group’s really serious about football, really serious about being successful. It’s been a lot of fun. There’s some new faces in there, but they all enrolled early. Most of them came in January and there’s a few kids that enrolled for April.”

Among those new faces include two quarterbacks, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee and five-star freshman Dante Moore, who are part of a much-anticipated position battle along with last year’s backup Ethan Garbers, redshirt freshman Justyn Martin and fifth-year senior Chase Griffin.

Kelly said the quarterbacks are splitting repetitions and “that’s what the key is right now,” with reps “a challenge” at a number of positions.

“They did a nice job for Day 1,” Kelly said of Schlee and Moore. “It’s all new to them.

“They’re both sharp, they both pick things up really well. It’s a really good quarterback room right now because Garbers has played for us and done some really nice things. You add Chase Griffin in there and then Justyn Martin, who’s had a really, really good offseason himself. So, I’m excited about all those guys.”

As for the targets who will be catching passes from the new additions, receiver Titus Mokiao-Atimalala said he was impressed by both quarterbacks and “excited” about the group as a whole.

“For Dante, you can kind of tell that he’s young,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “So, he’s still trying to mature. But arm talent-wise, he’s amazing. For a young kid, he kind of has all the tools. Right now, he’s still trying to put the offense together, which he is.

“For Collin, dude has a strong arm. He squatted almost 600 (pounds). For a quarterback, that’s like Jalen Hurts (of the Philadelphia Eagles), right? You compare him to a quarterback that can squat, so that’s a strong quarterback. So, you know he’s got strong legs. He can run around and he’s got a nice flick in his wrist.”

The leadership, Mokiao-Atimalala added, is still something Garbers stands out in with the most experience in the Bruins’ system.

“(Garbers) knows what he wants,” Mokiao-Atimalala said. “As a receiver, I come to him. I talk to him about certain looks and he tells me exactly what he wants. It just makes our chemistry easier.”

It was also Kelly’s first media session since new defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn was hired in March.

Kelly said the two have mutual friends who coach in the NFL, including Bill O’Brien (previously of the Houston Texans) and John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens. Kelly said they spoke highly of Lynn, who is taking over the role after Bill McGovern was unable to coach the full season in 2022 while dealing with an unspecified health issue.

McGovern is now the team’s director of football administration and serves an off-field capacity on the staff.

Kelly said Lynn also had a prior connection with UCLA safeties coach and assistant head coach Brian Norwood, who helped recruit him as a player to Penn State while Norwood was an assistant from 2001-07.

“When you meet (Lynn), he’s smart, he’s intelligent,” Kelly said. “He’s a very, very good teacher. He’s got a unique way about himself. He’s really confident, but he has a way of coming off where the way he teaches is really unique. We’re really excited about having him. I think he brings some really fresh ideas and he’s transitioned in really well.”

The team practiced in shorts and helmets each of the first two days and will wear pads for the first time Saturday when the Bruins return to the field for the third of 15 practices.