For a handful of practices in spring camp, the UCLA football team takes the field with the presence of game officials.

There’s another person both the offense and defense have to be cognizant of, though: head coach Chip Kelly.

The Bruins’ sixth-year coach has doled out his own unsportsmanlike penalties during camp, ranging from standard calls like excessive celebration to the ticky-tacky variety such as complaining.

While a bit lighthearted to hear such calls made from atop the parking garage that oversees Spaulding Field, the idea is to help prepare the players for any unfavorable whistles that might go against them during the season and become a more disciplined group.

“It’s about how we respond,” inside linebacker Kain Medrano said Saturday after UCLA wrapped up practice No. 12 to close the fourth week of camp. “I think some of that is to try and get us prepared because some of those calls are going to come in the game, and we’ve got to be able to handle those and be able to react and respond the right way.”

Medrano and the rest of the inside linebackers are led by position coach Ken Norton Jr., whose voice carries the most of any coach on the staff.

“How can you not hear it? I’m pretty sure you can be all the way in the parking lot and hear it from where we’re standing right now,” Medrano said.

Each practice, Norton Jr. motivates the group with messages as they hit the sleds in the early periods.

On this particular day, it was to “turn the heat up.” Other practices include some more colorful language, mixing humor to convey his message when things need to improve, while others include more positive reinforcement.

Choé Bryant-Strother, who moved from outside linebacker last spring, said the players have “a great teacher.”

“Very great at simplifying the game and showing you that there’s more to do, more to learn,” Bryant-Strother said.

Throughout the spring, the linebackers have matched their coach’s energy as the two-hour practices have reached the later stages. On third and fourth downs in situational 11-on-11 work, the entire sideline comes alive and simulates crowd noise.

“The more tired we get, the more lit we get,” Bryant-Strother said. “When we get tired, that’s when we want to play our best.”

The depth at the position received a boost in the offseason, bringing in California transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo.

As a sophomore last season, the 6-foot-3, 255-pounder made 91 tackles — including a career-high 17 against UCLA — to finish second on the Golden Bears.

Bryant-Strother said he’s happy to have Oladejo on their side.

“That dude’s a baller,” Bryant-Strother said. “He’s a head-hunter, a hitter. He can fill that gap and he’s going to cover. So, really, I think he’s a great all-around linebacker.”

The Bruins will close spring camp with three practices next week starting Monday.