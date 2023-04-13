UCLA running back TJ Harden made the most of his limited opportunities in his freshman year behind star Zach Charbonnet.

Harden, who appeared in six games, got significantly more playing time in the regular-season finale at California and in the Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pounder ran for 325 yards and two touchdowns while gaining 7.4 yards per carry on the season, with 61.5% of the production and half of his scores coming in the final two games.

Harden, who spoke to the media for the first time Thursday after the Bruins’ fifth practice of the spring, said the end of last season provided a confidence boost.

“I would definitely say I know the offense more,” Harden said. “I’m a little more in shape than last year and I just feel comfortable all around.

“I would definitely say (the playing time) made me more confident in who I was as a player. I was just kind of prepared for those moments, I would say. It was like a learning step. From those games, I’ve learned (from) mistakes and what I could’ve done better and now I’m just going to use that for this season.”

Harden will again be part of a crowded backfield, but this time as a more prominent piece along with Ball State transfer Carson Steele.

Like Charbonnet, Steele comes in with a reputation as a tough runner with a knack for breaking tackles. Steele ran for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns over 12 games last season.

Harden said the duo should complement one another and create another potent rushing attack for the Bruins.

“Me and Carson, I could see it being like a 1-2 punch type of deal,” Harden said. “We both seem to be versatile in the backfield. We could just rotate and be great in the backfield together.”

While losing Charbonnet and 60% of the starters on the offensive line brings questions to just how dynamic the offense will be with a new quarterback also running the show, reserve running back Colson Yankoff said the depth at the running back position could collectively offset some of the lost production.

Along with Steele, the Bruins also picked up Army transfer Anthony Adkins while freshman Isaiah Carlson enrolled early.

Adkins, like Yankoff, is a bigger running back who could see action in short-yardage situations. Adkins sat out all of last season and was sparingly used as a fullback at Army.

Carlson is unavailable with an undisclosed injury and has yet to join his teammates on the practice field this spring.

“We have a ton of talent, I’m really excited,” Yankoff said. “Obviously, a big turnover with the guys from last year, but I really think we reloaded.”