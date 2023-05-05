UCLA head coach Chip Kelly doesn't want to jinx the depth the Bruins have at inside linebacker in 2023, but it's been clear through 15 spring practices that California transfer Oluwafemi Oladejo has only bolstered the group.

Darius Muasau, a second-team All-Pac-12 conference selection, started all 13 games last season. JonJon Vaughns, who did not participate in spring camp while playing baseball for the school, made starts in 11 of 13 games, and Kain Medrano and Choe Bryant-Strother provided depth as reserves.

Muasau led the team with 91 tackles and now he's got an equal. Oladejo was second on the team with 91 stops, in addition to one interception, a forced fumble, one fumble recovery, two quarterback hurries and two passes defended.

Kelly said the depth at the position will also extend to special teams, with the likes of freshmen early enrollees Tre Edwards III and Solomone Malafu adding to the rotation.

"It's so intricate to our team," Kelly said Friday before UCLA's final practice. "You're going to see four, five and six linebackers, whether it be on punt or punt return or kickoff, kickoff return. So, we're going to use a lot of those guys.

"I don't consider it a luxury. I think it's actually a necessity to have multiple, what we call, mid-level skill players."

Kelly commended Oladejo for a "great work ethic" that complements his physical attributes, including the ability to cover in space quickly.

"He loves studying film," Kelly said. "It always seems like he's in our building (the Wasserman Football facility) doing something to make himself a better football player. So, his mindset has fit in very well with that whole group and how Ken (Norton Jr.) teaches."

Oladejo said he's been able to "adapt very well" to the Bruins' system under new coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

He added that the transition has been eased with fellow Cal transfer and receiver J.Michael Sturdivant joining him in Westwood.

"We got really close at Cal, used to work out together," Oladejo said. "It's been awesome just being able to both get better and compete at the same time."