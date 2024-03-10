MONTEREY PARK, Calif. - Top prospects from the West region showed up for the Rivals Camp Series on Sunday at East Los Angeles College. At day’s end, a long list of players earned recognition for outstanding performances. Here’s a look at the MVPs from the event.

QUARTERBACK MVP

Ryder Lyons

We wanted to see if Lyons’ big-time stats in high school so far matched up with his performance in a camp setting against top competition. The 2026 prospect passed for 3,578 yards with 38 touchdowns with eight interceptions and also rushed for 929 yards and 23 more scores last season. He answered the call and then some during the camp. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder threw an accurate ball all camp long. He’s also got good zip on the football. Lyons holds early offers from USC, Oregon, Georgia and many others.

RUNNING BACK MVP

Jordon Davison

You won’t find many prospects in the 2025 recruiting class with more offers than the Mater Dei five-star running back. It’s easy to see why. Davison is a well-built 5-foot-11, 205 pounds and runs with good power. The thing that caught my eye is Davison’s work catching the football and running routes. You can tell that he’s working on that part of his game even though he’s viewed as a bruising back. Davison told me that the programs recruiting him the hardest right now are Oregon, Texas, Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Texas A&M. He’s visiting Alabama on March 23, Ohio State on March 27 and Texas on April 6. The Buckeyes feel like the team to beat but there are some heavy-hitting programs still pushing hard.

WIDE RECEIVER MVP

Jonah Smith

The 2026 receiver is a very smooth player especially for being an underclassman still. Smith consistently got open during one-on-ones because he ran good routes. He also did a great job catching the ball consistently. It was a tough call at wide receiver because there were several deserving players but Smith’s consistency won out. He’s already got double-digit offers already but the early feeling is that he could be a big piece of the puzzle for coach DeShaun Foster at UCLA.

OFFENSIVE LINE MVP

Houston Kaahaaina-Torres

Kaahaaina-Torres consistently won reps from his center position during the one-on-one portion of camp. He’s got a strong punch that allows him to stop defenders quickly when they are trying to get by him. But he also moves well laterally and can reset quickly when needed. The race to land him will heat up this summer. He’s got Arizona State, Utah, Michigan State and Nebraska official visits set up. There is a potential he’ll set a Cal official visit too.

LINEBACKER MVP

Scott Taylor

Taylor showed up to the camp and took it by storm. He is listed as a defensive lineman but worked a lot with the linebackers this afternoon. Whichever position he played, he dominated the competition. Taylor’s motor ran hot during camp and he was very physical especially in the running back pass protection drill. He even lined up at tight end for a rep and scored a touchdown. He’s only got a handful of offers right now with UCLA being the most recent. Expect his recruitment to pick up in a big way.

DEFENSIVE LINE MVP

James Carrington

When you see Carrington on the field it's easy to see why so many programs are after him. He’s got a muscular frame especially for a 2026 prospect but that’s what you’d expect of a top-10 prospect in the nation. One thing that jumps out about the Bishop Gorman standout’s game is his quickness. He wins a lot of reps with his ability to fire off the ball and speed rush opposing offensive linemen. It’s early in his recruitment but one program standing out to him is Florida State. Carrington said at camp that they are the program he thinks is recruiting him the hardest right now.

DEFENSIVE BACK MVP

Jayden Crowder