Stephan Blaylock, Jon Gaines II to represent UCLA at Pac-12 Media Day

It's the first sign that the season is around the corner.

The Pac-12 is set to host its 2022 media day this Friday in what has become one of the most anticipated media day events in years for the league. The state of the conference remains in flux with USC and UCLA already headed to the the Big Ten in coming years, and that will surely be one of the topics that dominates the conversation this week at The Novo theater in Los Angeles when coaches and players from across the league get together.

Once Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff makes his remarks to open the day the rest of the morning and afternoon will belong to the players and coaches.

There have been plenty of changes around the conference since last season including multiple new head coaches across the league, but what is expected to take center stage this week is the conversation about the moves being made with in the conference.

UCLA is squarely in the middle of the picture with the Bruins set to begin play in the Big Ten by 2024. While it doesn't mean much for many of the current players, there will be no shortage of questions for Chip Kelly and his players about what comes next in the future of the program.

There should be plenty of ground to cover for Kelly outside the conference realignment talk ahead of the season as he gets his opportunity to meet with reporters from around the conference.

Monday, the Pac-12 announced each of the players that will be joining the 12 coaches this Friday at media day. Alongside Kelly will be a pair of veteran contributors who have seen plenty of action throughout their careers. Senior defensive back Stephan Blaylock and redshirt junior offensive lineman Jon Gaines II will represent the Bruins this Friday.

UCLA's time to meet the media will begin at 3 p.m. PT. as the two local schools will be last to take the floor Friday. Kelly's press conference is set to streamed and broadcast by the Pac-12 Networks.

In addition to players and coaches having an opportunity to meet with media members from across the conference, the Pac-12 will release the preseason media poll and preseason all-conference selections.

The Bruins have gained plenty of attention nationally this offseason, so it will be interesting to see where voters decide to put UCLA on the preseason list.

Here is a rundown of the players who will represent their respective teams this week in Los Angeles: Jedd Fisch, WR Jacob Cowing, S Christian Young (Arizona); Herm Edwards, OL LaDarius Henderson, LB Kyle Soelle (Arizona State); Justin Wilcox, OL Matthew Cindric, S Daniel Scott (Cal); Karl Dorrell, OG Casey Roddick, ILB Robert Barnes (Colorado); Dan Lanning, OL Alex Forsyth, OLB DJ Johnson (Oregon); Jonathan Smith, TE Luke Musgrave, DB Alex Austin (Oregon State); David Shaw, QB Tanner McKee, CB Kyu Blu Kelly (Stanford); Chip Kelly, OL Jon Gaines II, DB Stephan Blaylock (UCLA); Lincoln Riley, QB Caleb Williams, LB Shane Lee (USC); Kyle Whittingham, QB Cameron Rising, CB Clark Phillips III (Utah); Kalen DeBoer, OL Jaxson Kirkland, DB Alex Cook (Washington); Jake Dickert, QB Cameron Ward, Edge Ron Stone Jr. (Washington State)

Friday’s event will begin at 8 a.m. and conclude at 4 p.m. with USC set to be the last team to take the floor for its press conference.