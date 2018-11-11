BruinBlitz.com





What a weekend in Los Angeles in general. Lots of heartbreak. Thankfully sports do so much to keep our minds off the horror and pure evil of the Borderline Massacre. Then less than 24 hours the whole northwest county was engulfed in flames.

If manmade terror wasn’t enough, then nature had its say on an area that was in mourning. It makes winning and losing a sports game seem so mind-numbing inconsequential.

Sports is a powerful healing balm. Even though the world is going stark raving mad we still have sports that unite us. Those with political differences can get together and put aside those disagreements when rooting hand in hand for the Bruins to be victorious.

Watching the Bruins amid the sound of sirens was quite comforting. Though the Bruins gave a little scare Friday, they still overcame a ration of turnovers that made the game much closer than it should have been.

UCLA hoops will need to fix that issue. Once you become adept breaking the press teams will stop doing so because of all the easy baskets you get.

Still, the Bruins men’s hoops team is a perfect 2-0 and don’t play until Friday against St. Francis the night before USC game in football, but UCLA football another topic. The Bruins should be able to take care of St. Francis and start the season 3-0.

UCLA football has been a huge disappoint in terms of wins and losses. The expectations There is no doubt about and one wonders what if any changes to the coaching staff, but a whole lot of redemption can be made by this football team if they win out beating both the despised Trojans and Stanford.

ASU was a tough loss, but very winnable. ASU wasn’t the only time lack of execution stopped the Bruins from victory. As has been written, ever since the Cincinnati game it became apparent this season was going to be a bumpy ride.

Now with USC coming up a lot of the season’s ills can be healed in one glorious win, followed by another.

Closing strong will get this young football team pointed in the right direction. Against ASU, the Bruins played three more true freshmen making it a total of 20 true froshes to play this season, which is a program record surpassing the 18 that played in 2013.

While the year 2018 has been trying on many platforms, 2019 is right around the corner and another year will have come and gone. Hopefully, the Bruin hoops team can give something hopeful to cheer about and bring good tidings in all UCLA sports in the coming year.

Win or lose, sports is an elixir that gets you away from everyday life for just a moment, and gives you harmless ups and downs, that you share memories with family and friends.