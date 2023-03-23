LAS VEGAS — UCLA head coach Mick Cronin looks back at his team’s last NCAA tournament meeting against Gonzaga two seasons ago and cracks a smile when he remembers the circumstances.

The Bruins were a No. 11 seed and went on a ride from First Four to Final Four before falling a game short of a national championship game appearance.

There were much different initial expectations for the Bruins, who now find themselves in the midst of a postseason run that followed a Pac-12 Conference regular-season championship and earned them the coveted No. 2 seed in the West Region.

Back in 2021, there was no such thing as favorable geographical placement when the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic moved the entire NCAA tournament to the state of Indiana.

“I’ve made one Final Four and took one flight to get there,” a tickled Cronin reminisced back at the start of March.

The location will be much more favorable Thursday when the Bruins (31-5) and No. 3-seeded Bulldogs (30-5) meet in the NCAA West Regional semifinals at T-Mobile Arena.

Tip-off is scheduled for approximately 6:45 p.m. PDT, or 30 minutes following the conclusion of the other regional semifinal between No. 4 seed Connecticut and No. 8 seed Arkansas. The games will air on CBS.

“It’s nice to be in the West, have a short hop up to Vegas and hopefully have a lot of Bruin fans there,” Cronin said.

More recently, the teams last met seven months after that national semifinal, and Gonzaga built a 20-point halftime lead and maintained it en route to an 83-63 regular-season win on the same T-Mobile Arena floor last season.

In the all-time head-to-head series, UCLA has lost five of seven with a 1-2 record in the NCAA tournament. The program’s last win against the West Coast power was Dec. 12, 2015.

“It's hard to compare a game from a year ago or even when we played them before that because we have a whole new team. They have a whole new team,” UCLA senior point guard Tyger Campbell said. “Obviously there's still some guys that were there, just like we have, but we're going into this game not worried about the past ones and just trying to get a win on Thursday.”

Despite the significant turnover, Gonzaga forward Drew Timme has consistently been at the forefront of continuing the program’s string of eight consecutive Sweet 16 appearances.

Timme, a finalist for the Naismith national player of the year award, has been a problem for UCLA with an average of 21.5 points on 63% shooting (17 of 27) from the field over two games.

If there are any similarities to the 2021 Final Four, Cronin said, it starts with a size disadvantage against the 6-foot-10 Timme and 6-foot-8 forward Anton Watson.

Watson logged just 15 combined minutes off the bench in the previous two meetings against the Bruins. Now, he’s a starter coming off a team-high 12 rebounds in Sunday’s 84-81 win over Texas Christian in the second round.

“We know what to expect,” Watson said. “It's really just going to be competitive from the start.”

Cronin also likened the Bulldogs’ style of play to Pac-12 Conference rival Arizona, which faced UCLA three times this season and featured its own big frontcourt in Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo.

The Wildcats are also coached by former longtime Gonzaga assistant Tommy Lloyd, who picked up a pair of victories over the Bruins including the conference tournament championship game in the same building less than two weeks ago.

“So, you’ve got to think about some of the things Arizona did to us…and things that maybe worked for Arizona against us that Gonzaga may try,” Cronin said. “At this point, look, I’m turning over every possible strategic thing we can to make sure we’re prepared.”

Further adding to the size match-up, UCLA will make a game-time decision on the availability of freshman forward Adem Bona (left shoulder). The 6-foot-10 forward/center re-aggravated the injury and immediately grabbed the shoulder after contact on a second-half dunk last Saturday, causing him to briefly leave the game, but he returned to help finish off the 68-63 second-round win over Northwestern.

In addition, fifth-year senior guard David Singleton (right ankle) has been under similar day-to-day monitoring after going down in the final 20 seconds of the same game and being helped off the floor.

Bona’s presence would give the Bruins three legitimate big men, but all with minimal to no experience guarding Timme. Singleton, meanwhile, is by far the team’s top 3-point shooter at 42.5% and is in the starting lineup after Pac-12 defensive player of the year Jaylen Clark suffered a season-ending lower leg injury on the last day of the regular season.

The certainty, however, will be the senior leadership of Campbell and second-team All-American Jaime Jaquez Jr., along with the elevated play of freshman guard Amari Bailey.

Over the last five games, Bailey is second on the team in scoring at 17.0 points on 56.6% shooting while providing improved defense in Clark’s absence. His performance was critical in helping slow down Northwestern’s backcourt in the first half.

That defense will be needed against Gonzaga junior guard Julian Strawther, the team’s second leading scorer (15.3 points) and a 42.3% 3-point shooter.

Containing Strawther and the rest of Timme’s teammates will be key against a team that leads the country in field goal percentage (52.6%) and scoring (87.3 points) and ranks 11th beyond the arc (38.7%).

UCLA counters with the nation’s second-best adjusted defense in the KenPom ratings.

“I think this game will come down to us taking care of the ball,” Gonzaga head coach Mark Few said. “Their defense is elite. And us being able to make plays and find baskets against it.”

UCLA’s recent rash of injuries have necessitated more trust in freshmen reserves Dylan Andrews, Will McClendon and Mac Etienne.

Andrews delivered a key 3-pointer and a pair of late free throws after Singleton went down and was picked by Northwestern to shoot in his place. He and McClendon also have provided on-ball pressure defense throughout the season.

Etienne, meanwhile, has stepped in to pick up Bona and fellow reserve big man Kenneth Nwuba through injuries and foul trouble on a handful of occasions.

“They've taken on this defensive job very seriously because they know that's the only way we're going to win is by defense,” Campbell said.

The production has helped keep the Bruins afloat through a turbulent past three weeks. Now, they are in position for a possible return to the Final Four, if they can survive and advance through the weekend.

“Our other guys, you got a scholarship for a reason,” Cronin said.

“Now, may be a little bit harder to win, might have to make some adjustments. But we're going to tell you how to win and we've got to be tough enough to figure it out.”