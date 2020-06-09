News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-09 10:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

The Time For Winning, UCLA Football, Is Now

It's time for Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins to turn the corner.
It's time for Chip Kelly's UCLA Bruins to turn the corner. (BruinBlitz.com)
Rick Kimbrel • BruinBlitz
Publisher

Many UCLA fans think that UCLA head coach, Chip Kelly, is on an extremely hot seat. There is much banter about how many games he must win in 2020 for him to remain the coach in Westwood for 2021. I...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}