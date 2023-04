A trio of former UCLA players were selected Saturday on Day 3 of the NFL Draft, with offensive lineman Jon Gaines II taken in the fourth round and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and offensive lineman Atonio Mafi picked in the fifth round.

Gaines II went to the Arizona Cardinals with the 122nd overall selection, while Thompson-Robinson (140th) landed with the Cleveland Browns and Mafi (144th) came off the board to the New England Patriots.

Thompson-Robinson, the program's all-time passing leader (10,710 yards), also left with career records in total offense (12,536 yards), completions (860), total touchdowns (116) and touchdown passes (88). Last season, the Las Vegas native finished sixth in the nation with a 69.6% completion percentage to set a new single-season program record. The Davey O'Brien Award semifinalist was also an honorable mention All-Pac-12 Conference selection by the league coaches.

Gaines II, a left guard, started all 13 games and was an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection in 2022. He started 30 of 45 games overall in five seasons.

He and Mafi helped pave the way for an offense that averaged more than 200 yards rushing in three consecutive seasons. The offensive line was a semifinalist for the Joe Moore Award.

Mafi, a converted defensive lineman, also started all 13 games last season and was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection by the league coaches and Associated Press. His 56 career games played tied the program's career record.

After moving to offense in the 2020 season, Mafi started 16 of 32 games over the last three seasons while transforming his body significantly.