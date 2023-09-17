Gardena (Calif.) Serra head football coach Scott Altenberg is a UCLA graduate and season-ticket holder. So, he’s seen plenty of Bruins head coach Chip Kelly’s high-powered offense and is aware of what type of receivers fit in the spread attack.

That’s why Altenberg made sure three-star 2024 Serra receiver Zacharyus Williams was on Kelly’s radar.

“I talk to Chip a lot and I had told him that this is a guy and he’s a UCLA receiver if I’ve ever seen one,” Altenberg told Bruin Blitz Friday before his Cavaliers’ 26-13 victory over Oaks Christian. “Explosive, great hands, smart, just physical.”

Williams did not play in the contest, as he was held out for precautionary reasons due to soreness. But before the game, he said Altenberg’s push led to the Bruins’ coaching staff taking a closer look.