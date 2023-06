There were a number of impressive tight end prospects from around the country in Westwood over the past weekend, particularly in the 2024 and 2025 classes.

Among them was three-star 2025 recruit T’Andre Waverly of Mukilteo (Wash.) Kamiak. Waverly was invited to the Bruins’ Elite Prospect Camp by tight ends coach Jeff Faris.

“We talk pretty frequently,” Waverly told Bruin Blitz over the phone Wednesday evening.

While others stuck around Southern California for other camps, Waverly had to leave shortly after to catch a flight back home.