Lost in the shuffle of UCLA’s imminent decision on a starting quarterback is a conundrum college coaches across the country face every season.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly and his staff are in the process of trying to figure out which freshmen are deserving of immediate playing time and which would be better served redshirting the 2023 campaign. For those who are deemed worthy of contributing right away, the discussion then delves into strategizing which games would be best.

For instance, safety Kamari Ramsey appeared in four games as a freshman last season. It was the maximum allowable appearances to retain the year of eligibility, per NCAA rules, and Kelly purposely made sure his final appearance would be in the Sun Bowl.

Under previous rules, even one appearance started a player’s eligibility clock.

For anyone who exceeds the four-game limit and thus burns the year of eligibility, Kelly said the staff has to make sure each game counts and a freshman isn’t playing a mere handful of snaps.