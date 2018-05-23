The Rivals 3 Stripe Camp Series presented by adidas has wrapped up its regional events, with only the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge on June 27-28 in Atlanta remaining. This week, we are looking back at which players from each region shined the most during the regional events. Today: The West.

RYAN HILINSKI, QB, RCS Southern California

Perhaps no player in the West has had a better offseason than Hilinski, who landed major offers from top programs across the country and made his commitment to South Carolina. The Gamecocks are getting a good one. Hilinski was outstanding at the Rivals 3 Stripe Camp presented by adidas in the Los Angeles area, where he made every throw and won a heated quarterback MVP battle. Through his junior season and especially into this offseason, Hilinski has clearly become one of the best quarterbacks in the 2019 class.



SEAN DOLLARS, RB, RCS Southern California

One of the most impressive aspects of Dollars’ game is his elusiveness and that was on full display at the Rivals Camp in Southern California, especially during the one-on-one drills between running backs and linebackers. The new Oregon commit and four-star all-purpose back showed off excellent feet and juke moves that left linebackers looking like they were stuck in sand. Dollars is fast to the edge, he’s a big-time playmaker all over the field and he really made a statement as one of the best backs in this class at the Rivals camp.



JUSTIN FLOWE, LB, RCS Southern California

Flowe is one of the best linebackers in the nation regardless of class and he backed up his reputation at the Rivals Camp in Southern California. The 2020 five-star is an absolute monster who had to restrain himself numerous times from laying out players during drill work and one-on-ones. He thrives on being physical and knocking players off their routes, and he’s even better in pads when he launches himself at quarterbacks and running backs. Flowe is a hitter who’s focused on the weight room. With 34 offers already, he’s not worrying about the recruiting process yet.



CHRIS STEELE, CB, RCS Southern California

Steele has been coming to Rivals camps for years and he has already participated in the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge but his competitive level has never been higher. The five-star cornerback was aggressive, physical and tough all day at the Rivals Camp in Southern California, controlling receivers at the line of scrimmage and then going after 50/50 balls during one-on-one drills. With nearly 50 offers, Steele could have shut it down but his maturity on the field and his dedication to perfecting his craft still stands out. Oregon, USC, South Carolina, Miami, Florida, Tennessee, Penn State and Oklahoma round out his top eight.



JOSHUA JACKSON, WR, RCS Northern California