“We were turnt up,” UCLA middle linebacker Darius Muasau said after forcing two turnovers in a 42-32 win over No. 11 Utah . “Winning is not easy, so when we get a big win like this you’ve got to celebrate. But like I said, only for 24 hours and then we’re onto the next.”

As is often said in sports, the Bruins said there’s a 24-hour rule they abide by — celebrate the victories because none are given, but be ready to move on to the next opponent.

Fresh off its second win over a top-15 opponent in as many weeks, the UCLA football team looked and sounded like one that was living in the moment Saturday but not getting too far ahead of itself.

It’s cliché, fairly dull and a bit corny, but it’s all part of UCLA fifth-year head coach Chip Kelly’s process, and his players regurgitate similar lines like a well-programmed machine that’s completely bought into his methods. They don’t care what anyone outside the locker room thinks about the approach.

It all starts at practice, with that nameless, faceless opponent to prepare for in any given week.

Rinse. Repeat.

“I told them, ‘If you fall in love with the process, the process will love you back,’” Kelly said. “That’s what was on display tonight.

“The great thing about football is you can’t fake it. Once you get across the white line, pretenders get exposed. You have to put the work in and it’s hard.”

It’s a process that isn’t allowing the Bruins get too amped up about a 6-0 start, the program’s best to open a campaign in 17 years, nor one that will allow them to begin entertaining Pac-12 Conference hopes and dreams just yet.

“I’ve never been 6-0 so obviously I’m going to enjoy this for the next 24 hours,” said wide receiver Jake Bobo, who caught two touchdowns. “Most of the team in that locker room is wired that way. We’re going to enjoy this one for a short little stint, but then business is business and we’re moving forward.”

The win moved UCLA up seven spots to No. 11 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday.

The Bruins (6-0, 3-0 Pac-12) have bigger goals in mind, though, with half of the regular season still left to play and more big challenges ahead.

“To be honest, it doesn’t really mean nothing,” UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet said after running for a career-high 198 yards and a touchdown.

It’s a process that didn’t pay immediate dividends, either.

UCLA was just 18-25 over Kelly’s first four seasons and many wondered how those lackluster results led to athletic director Martin Jarmond giving Kelly a four-year contract extension through the 2025 season in mid-January. The Bruins’ 8-4 record last year, the first winning campaign in the Kelly era, certainly helped, but it didn’t stop many from considering him a coach on the hot seat if the 2022 season went sideways after a favorable early schedule.

Now, after beating the defending Pac-12 champions wire to wire, some are starting to think of Kelly as that same offensive genius that guided Oregon to a 46-7 record from 2009-12. It’s funny how winning games changes minds quickly, right?

“It’s not about attention,” Kelly said. “The thing that makes me so happy is that our players have embraced the process and what they’re seeing is what they are getting out of it. That is the joy that you gain from it. When I watch our players have success, I see the smiles on their faces, I watch that celebration in the locker room, those are the things that really get us going as people and are the reasons that we get up in the morning and go to work.”

UCLA safety Mo Osling III and quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson, both redshirt seniors, have been through it all from the beginning and remember starting 0-5 in that first season under Kelly’s leadership in 2018.

“I just feel like it was a part of the process. You can never be too high, be too low,” said Osling III, a sixth-year player and holdover from previous head coach Jim Mora. “We had to go through that to get to where we are right now. We just keep moving forward, take it in day by day, game by game, week by week. Don’t look too far ahead.”

For Thompson-Robinson, that process led him to becoming UCLA’s all-time career leader in passing touchdowns after his fourth and final Saturday went over the middle to slot receiver Logan Loya and resulted in a 70-yard catch-and-run score to hold off the Utes’ early fourth-quarter threat.

Thompson-Robinson passed Brett Hundley (2011-14) with his 76th career passing touchdown to claim the top spot.

As he reflected on the significance of the program record, the Las Vegas native thought of the growing pains at the start of the journey.

“It’s great to have my name there,” Thompson-Robinson said, “but I think the thing that’s made me most emotional right now is seeing how happy my guys in my locker room were for me (and) the coaching staff, everybody that’s been here since I was a freshman.

“Just rethinking all the hard times that I went through — all the bickering back and forth, all the transitioning going on throughout the program — again, I just can’t say how thankful I am and how grateful I am to be on this team right now.”

Thompson-Robinson added that the chip on his shoulder will only get bigger “in two weeks when we go to Oregon,” which picked up a 49-22 win at Arizona later in the day but stayed put at No. 12 in the AP poll.

“I don’t care who we’re playing — everybody’s going to get the business this year,” Thompson-Robinson said. “We’re coming and we’re going to take it week by week. We’re not focused on anything else but Oregon right now.”

Like the Bruins, the Ducks also will have an open week on the schedule to prepare for the Oct. 22 contest in Eugene, Ore. Kelly doesn’t consider it a bye week, but an “improvement week.”

UCLA plans to resume practice Monday, or at least some version of one, before returning to a more normal schedule and meeting with the media again two days later. Kelly and his players are eager to get back to work, ready to block out the outside noise that the high-profile match-up will merit.

“The cool part about this group is that our goal is to be the most prepared team and least distracted team,” Kelly said. “I don’t think any of us are governed by the fear of what other people say.

“One of the toughest things to do, with any team, is to replicate what you’re doing. But I think it goes back to for us, personally, again, embracing the process and coming back to work.”