While the Bruins picked up a pair of transfers in back-to-back days, including Louisville guard Skyy Clark and USC forward Kobe Johnson, head coach Mick Cronin will be without guards Jan Vide and Will McClendon next season.

Vide and McClendon bring the total to three scholarship players on their way out of Westwood, joining French freshman guard Ilane Fibleuil who entered the portal Tuesday.

Vide averaged just 1.9 points and shot 38% off the bench in 24 games. The freshman from Slovenia, like Fibleuil, was among the international additions who struggled to earn consistent minutes and carve out a role.

McClendon, meanwhile, dropped off after appearing to find his shooting touch early in the season. In his first fully healthy season, the redshirt sophomore averaged 4.1 points and shot 35.4% on 3-point attempts in 21 minutes per game as the sixth man.

McClendon’s UCLA career was marred by injury, starting with a torn ACL in his right knee that sidelined him for the entire 2021-22 season. He was then limited to 27 games the following season and stated the campaign wearing a brace.