Tyger Campbell Earns Pac-12 POW

UCLA’S TYGER CAMPBELL NAMED PAC-12 PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Campbell averaged 14.0 points and 7.0 assists in the Bruins’ two wins last week

SAN FRANCISCO – UCLA redshirt junior guard Tyger Campbell has been named the Pac-12 Conference Player of the Week, as announced by the league office on Monday.

Campbell has earned his first career Pac-12 Player of the Week honor. He was named the league’s “Freshman of the Week” on Feb. 24, 2020.

Most recently, Campbell shot 61.1 percent from the field in two wins last week, connecting on 11 of 18 total shots. In addition, he made 5 of 8 attempts from 3-point range (62.5 percent) in the victories over Long Beach State and California.

Campbell recorded his first double-double of the season last Thursday in the Bruins’ 96-78 win against Long Beach State. He finished with 11 points and 10 assists in the Bruins’ first contest in over three weeks. Campbell led UCLA with 17 points, had four assists, and logged three steals at California in a 60-52 win on Saturday night.

Campbell enters the week as the league leader in 3-point field goal percentage. He has shot 50 percent from long range, connecting on 24 of 48 attempts from 3-point distance. In addition, he ranks No. 3 in the nation in assist-turnover ratio and first in the Pac-12 in that category. Campbell has registered a 4.3-to-1 assist-turnover ratio, with 52 assists and 12 turnovers in 11 games.

Midway through his third season on the court, Campbell has averaged 12.8 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.6 rebounds per game this year. The Bruins’ point guard has shot 48 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range. In addition, he has made 19 of 23 free-throw attempts (82.6 percent).

Campbell has become the Bruins’ second student-athlete this season to earn Pac-12 Player of the Week honors. Johnny Juzang was honored as the Pac-12 Player of the Week on Monday, Nov. 15.

No. 3-ranked UCLA (10-1, 2-0 Pac-12) will return to action against Oregon (8-6, 1-2 Pac-12) on Thursday, Jan. 13. Game time in Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom is 6:30 p.m. (PT). The Bruins’ home game will be nationally televised on ESPN.