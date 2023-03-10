For the second time in six days, the UCLA men's basketball team finds itself hoping for the best news after losing one of its best defenders early in the second half of a big victory. Instead of hanging their heads, the top-seeded Bruins again seemed to only get stronger Friday after losing Pac-12 Conference freshman of the year Adem Bona to a left shoulder injury. UCLA point guard Tyger Campbell scored 20 of his career-high 28 points in the second half to go with six assists to lead the way in a 75-56 victory over No. 4-seeded Oregon in the Pac-12 tournament semifinals at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The Bruins (29-4), who have won 12 games in a row, will play in their second consecutive Pac-12 tournament championship game Saturday in a rematch against No. 2-seed Arizona. UCLA lost to Arizona 84-76 in last season's Pac-12 title game. The teams split the regular-season series this year. Jaime Jaquez Jr. added 11 of his 18 points in the second half and David Singleton chipped in 12 for UCLA, which shot 45% (27 of 60) from the field. The Bruins were 9 of 19 on 3-pointers, with Campbell connecting for four from beyond the arc. The Ducks (19-14) were outscored 43-26 in the second half and shot just 33.3% — including 9 of 31 after halftime. First-team all-conference center N'Faly Dante was limited to eight points on 3-of-11 shooting and 10 rebounds.

Turning point of the game

UCLA, which led 32-30 at the break, found itself in a back-and-forth defensive battle early in the second half. Less than four minutes in, Bona injured his left shoulder while diving for a loose ball on the floor. Trainers slowly took Bona back to the locker room, carefully holding Bona's left arm close to his body as he left the court. The injury interrupted a strong 18 minutes from Bona, who had two blocked shots and bothered Dante. Undeterred, the Bruins matched the Ducks shot for shot as Campbell took over. In one stretch, he made four of five shots — including three in a row to turn a four-point lead into a 57-46 advantage with 8:05 to play. During the sequence, Bona returned to the bench but did not re-enter the game. Trailing by seven, Oregon went to a press defense but it did not slow UCLA down. Jaquez Jr. converted a traditional three-point play to restore the double-digit advantage with more than five minutes left. In Bona's place, senior reserve Kenneth Nwuba made the second of his two blocked shots to keep Oregon frustrated. With less than four minutes left, Jaquez Jr. tacked on a 3-pointer to push the lead to 67-52 and start putting Oregon away.

Bruins standout on offense

Campbell was tremendous, particularly after Bona's early exit and when UCLA could have started to feel sorry for itself. He had 16 of his points after Bona left the game with 16:16 to play. All season, UCLA head coach Mick Cronin said Campbell had the green light to take on more of a scoring load. After struggling with the consistency in his shot throughout the season, Campbell was at his best when the Bruins needed him most and he made 8 of 12 shots in the second half. He was 11 of 21 for the game.

Bruins standout on defense

He played just eight minutes — all after Bona left the game — but Nwuba was a plus-12 on the floor. Nwuba has been limited with a hip injury that kept him out of Thursday's quarterfinal victory over Colorado and late in the season he dealt with a groin injury. So, his production was quite the bonus for a team that needs bodies on defense without Jaylen Clark and now Bona. The severity of Bona's injury wasn't immediately clear after the game.

UCLA play of the game

With a 10-point lead and less than five minutes to play, Nwuba showed just how much lift he still had despite the injury:

Why UCLA won

It's hard not to say sheer will and determination. Nobody would have blamed the Bruins, who are in the mix for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, for calling it a night after losing their two most important defenders. Campbell and Jaquez Jr. did not let that happen. More than any numbers could show it, the Bruins simply refused to lose. In the first half, the Bruins also got a spark from reserve Dylan Andrews, who had all four of his points and an assist before halftime.

UCLA stats

Starting five PG Tyger Campbell: 28 pts on 11/21 FGs (4/8 3-ptrs), 3 rebs, 6 asst, 1 stl G Amari Bailey: 9 pts on 3/8 FGs (0/1 3-ptrs), 6 rebs, 2 asst, 1 stl G David Singleton: 12 pts on 3/7 FGs (3/3 3-ptrs), 2 rebs, 1 asst, 1 stl G/F Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 18 pts on 6/17 FGs (2/6 3-ptrs), 10 rebs F/C Adem Bona: 4 pts on 2/2 FGs, 4 rebs, 2 blks Bench G Will McClendon: 1 reb G Dylan Andrews: 4 pts on 2/4 FGs (0/1 3-ptrs), 1 asst F Mac Etienne: 0 pts on 0/1 FGs, 2 rebs, 1 blk, 1 stl F/C Kenneth Nwuba: 2 blks G/F Abramo Canka: 2 rebs G Russell Stong: DNP (coach’s decision) F Logan Cremonesi: DNP (coach’s decision) G Jack Seidler: DNP (coach’s decision) G Jaylen Clark: DNP (lower leg, not with team) F Evan Manjikian: DNP (inactive, right arm)

