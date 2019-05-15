For UCLA’s coaching staff, recruiting is never done. The Bruins liked what they saw in Sherman Oaks (Calif.) Notre Dame running back, Christian Grubb (5-11, 175) offered him a scholie, and the speedster signed his letter of intent making him a member of the 2019 class.

Notre Dame head coach Kevin Rooney gives his thoughts on the newest Bruin and why he flew under the radar.



“I think he was overlooked because he really didn’t shine until his senior season,” Rooney said. “With the way, everybody recruits these days, with what the player has done earlier in their careers. He had a really good senior year, and he also had a really good senior year in track.



“Christian kind of matured and learned how to work harder, and he became a better athlete because of it.”



Rooney gives his take on the kind of player the Bruins are getting in Grubb.



“Christian is a multi-talented player in my opinion,” Rooney said. “He’s very fast. He has good vision. He runs hard. He has good hands. I think he’s capable of doing a lot of different things. He’s also an outstanding kick returner.”



Grubb fits the profile of a UCLA recruit of being a multi-sport guy from a winning program. The plan for Grubb is he will also run track for the Bruins. He recently won the Southern Section in the 100-meter with a run 10.61, the 200-meter with a sprint of 21.09 and the triple-jump with a leap of 45-feet 11 inches. He is now heading to the state meet.



On the gridiron, Grubb played running back for the Knights and rushed for 1,306 yards, averaged 7.6 yards per carry and scored 18 touchdowns. Out of the backfield, Grubb caught 11 passes for 295 yards, averaging 26.8 yards per reception and five touchdowns. He’s also an outstanding kick return man who had 403 return yards and two touchdowns.

