The UCLA football program will play its first two games of the 2024 season at identical times in the Pacific Time Zone, but with a week in between for the players’ internal clocks to re-adjust to the travel.

The Bruins will open at Hawaii on Aug. 31 and host Indiana on Sept. 14 in the school’s first-ever Big Ten Conference game at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena.

Both games will air at 4:30 p.m. PT. The season opener against Hawaii will air on CBS, while NBC and Peacock will carry the home opener against Indiana, the program announced Thursday.

It was also announced that the Bruins’ Oct. 19 contest at Rutgers in Piscataway, N.J. — the Scarlet Knights’ homecoming game – will begin at either 9:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. or 1 p.m. PT on a television network to be determined.

Travel through time zones was a big point of contention in UCLA’s move away from the Pac-12, with three of the Bruins’ road conference games slated to be played in the Central or Eastern Time Zone.

That’s in addition to the nonconference road schedule, which includes opening in Honolulu and the three-hour difference behind Pacific Time. UCLA also will travel Sept. 21 to play LSU in Baton Rouge at a time yet to be determined.

Last week, the Bruins also learned they will play a pair of Big Ten games against Iowa (Nov. 8) and at Washington (Nov. 15) on consecutive Friday nights.