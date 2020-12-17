BruinBlitz - UCLA Announces Men's Hoops Schedule

PAC-12 ANNOUNCES MEN’S BASKETBALL GAME TIMES, TV DESIGNATIONS

The Bruins’ Pac-12 game against Utah on Dec. 31 will begin at 4 p.m. (PT)

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pac-12 Conference has announced game times for league matchups through Jan. 16 and projected TV designations for every school’s 20-game conference schedule.

UCLA’s remaining 19 Pac-12 games will be televised. Including next week’s matchup at Oregon, the Bruins will have nine of those 19 games televised on the ESPN family of networks. The Pac-12 Network will televise five, FOX or FS1 will air four, and one game (UCLA’s home contest against USC) will be broadcast on CBS.

After a road game at Oregon next Wednesday (Dec. 23), the Bruins will continue Pac-12 play at home against Utah (Dec. 31) and Colorado (Jan. 2). UCLA’s game on New Year’s Eve will begin at 4 p.m. and be nationally televised on FS1. The matchup against Colorado will begin at 5 p.m. (TV: Pac-12 Networks).

UCLA will play at the Arizona schools the following week. The Bruins’ game at Arizona State on Thursday, Jan. 7, is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. MT in Arizona), nationally televised on ESPN. UCLA’s game time at Arizona on Saturday, Jan. 9, has not been finalized (either 1 p.m., 6 p.m., or 7 p.m. PT). That game will be televised on ESPN or ESPN2.

The Bruins will return home to host Washington State on Jan. 14 and Washington on Jan. 16. The game time for UCLA’s matchup against Washington State has not been determined (TV: FS1). UCLA’s game time against Washington is set for 2 p.m. (PT) that Saturday, with the game televised on the Pac-12 Network.

UCLA (5-1) is back in action this weekend, taking on No. 20 Ohio State (5-1) in Cleveland on Saturday afternoon. Game time at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is 1:15 pm PT (4:15 pm ET). The game against Ohio State will be nationally televised on CBS.