UCLA football fans can now set their DVRs, with the program announcing Wednesday the kickoff times and TV networks for the first three games that make up the nonconference schedule.

The Bruins will host Coastal Carolina in the season opener Sept. 2 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. The game will air on ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

UCLA’s first road contest will be Sept. 9 against San Diego State at Snapdragon Stadium, the 35,000-seat facility that opened last August. CBS will air the game at 4:30 p.m.

Before jumping into its final Pac-12 Conference games and moving to the Big Ten next season, the Bruins will host North Carolina Central on Sept. 16 in a 2 p.m. contest on Pac-12 Network.

UCLA, which wrapped up the last of its 15 spring practices in the first week of May, will return to the field for fall camp in August.

Many questions remain, including which quarterback will ultimately start the season opener. Ethan Garbers, the backup each of the previous two seasons behind five-year starter Dorian Thompson-Robinson, is in a competitive battle with five-star freshman Dante Moore, Kent State transfer Collin Schlee, redshirt freshman Justyn Martin and fifth-year senior Chase Griffin.

Last season, the Bruins finished a win shy of tying of program’s single-season record at 9-4 and lost to Pittsburgh in the closing seconds of the Sun Bowl. It was UCLA’s first bowl game appearance under head coach Chip Kelly, who is entering his sixth season with an overall record of 27-29.

The Bruins are seeking a third consecutive winning season for the first time since producing four straight from 2012 to 2015 under Jim Mora.