UCLA anticipates early growing pains with freshman-heavy basketball roster
When Mick Cronin gets in his car, his left hand is on the steering wheel while the right hand rests on the center console.
“Every day,” Cronin said. “It’s called a habit.”
On the basketball floor, the UCLA men’s basketball head coach is trying to build habits on a roster that lost four starters from last season’s Pac-12 regular-season championship team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.
A team picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll released Wednesday is still far from the current state.
Among the eight newcomers, only Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic has extensive collegiate experience while the other seven freshmen bring a blend of high upside, but plenty to learn.
“Well, for my sanity, you’ve got to have some older guys,” Cronin said. “Lazar has helped my sanity, somebody who can be in the right spot that I don’t have to worry about all the time and he helps other guys get in the right spot.”
“Trained or untrained” is how Cronin sees it and he is anticipating that the coaching staff will have its patience tested over and over and over again.
“What you’ve got to do is remind yourself they don’t know,” Cronin said.
Sophomore point guard Dylan Andrews, who played sporadic minutes backing up now-departed all-conference point guard Tyger Campbell, will have his own learning curve as he plays a bigger role.
But it’s the international additions — 7-foot-3 center Aday Mara (Spain), 6-foot-9 forward Berke Buyuktuncel (Turkey), 6-foot-6 guards Jan Vide (Slovenia) and Ilane Fibleuil (France) — who will have the biggest adjustment of all.
For starters, regular practice time is a new concept after playing NBA-like schedules for their respective professional teams and academies.
“They play 90 games, so they hardly ever practice,” Cronin said. “They’re no different than NBA teams, so you don’t get a lot of reps.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news