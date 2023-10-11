When Mick Cronin gets in his car, his left hand is on the steering wheel while the right hand rests on the center console.

“Every day,” Cronin said. “It’s called a habit.”

On the basketball floor, the UCLA men’s basketball head coach is trying to build habits on a roster that lost four starters from last season’s Pac-12 regular-season championship team that advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament.

A team picked to finish third in the Pac-12 preseason media poll released Wednesday is still far from the current state.

Among the eight newcomers, only Utah transfer Lazar Stefanovic has extensive collegiate experience while the other seven freshmen bring a blend of high upside, but plenty to learn.

“Well, for my sanity, you’ve got to have some older guys,” Cronin said. “Lazar has helped my sanity, somebody who can be in the right spot that I don’t have to worry about all the time and he helps other guys get in the right spot.”

“Trained or untrained” is how Cronin sees it and he is anticipating that the coaching staff will have its patience tested over and over and over again.

“What you’ve got to do is remind yourself they don’t know,” Cronin said.