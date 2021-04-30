 BruinBlitz - UCLA Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update – 4/30/21
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-04-30 20:13:06 -0500') }} other sports Edit

UCLA Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update – 4/30/21

UCLA Official Press Release
BruinBlitz.com

In the past week, 537 COVID-19 PCR and 399 Antigen tests were administered to the UCLA Athletics population, with no positives. Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 2020, a total of 37,070 tests have been administered, with a cumulative total of 93 positives among student-athletes, coaches, and staff (0.25%).

Anyone with a positive result immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test, or until the verification of a false positive. Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive goes into quarantine for 10 days from the last date of contact.

At this time, student-athletes from the following sports are included in the testing cohort: Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Cross Country (M/W), Football, Basketball (M/W), Golf (W), Rowing (W), Soccer (W), Softball, Tennis (M/W), Track & Field (M/W), Water Polo (W).

Results will be shared weekly, with numbers broken down by team. In an effort to protect the privacy of our constituents, any team with a roster of 10 or fewer will be included in a group identified as “other.”

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxNTkiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL3VjbGEucml2YWxzLmNvbS9u ZXdzL3VjbGEtYXRobGV0aWNzLWNvdmlkLTE5LXRlc3RpbmctdXBkYXRlLTQt MzAtMjEiCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1 bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJzY3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5n ZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgic2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0 cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2Yg Y3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhhdmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAg cy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlpbWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAg ICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2VydEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iu c2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29tL3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0 dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGdWNsYS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRnVjbGEtYXRo bGV0aWNzLWNvdmlkLTE5LXRlc3RpbmctdXBkYXRlLTQtMzAtMjEmYzU9MjAy MjczMzE1OSZjdj0yLjAmY2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+ CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNjb3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=