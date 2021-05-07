 BruinBlitz - UCLA Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update – 5/7/21
UCLA Athletics COVID-19 Testing Update – 5/7/21

In the past week, 429 COVID-19 PCR and 313 Antigen tests were administered to the UCLA Athletics population, with no positives. Since UCLA Athletics began testing on June 22, 2020, a total of 37,812 tests have been administered, with a cumulative total of 93 positives among student-athletes, coaches, and staff (0.24%).

Anyone with a positive result immediately enters isolation for 10 days from the date of the test or until the verification of a false positive. Anyone deemed to have been in close contact with someone who tested positive goes into quarantine for 10 days from the last date of contact.

At this time, student-athletes from the following sports are included in the testing cohort: Baseball, Beach Volleyball, Football, Basketball (M/W), Golf (W), Rowing (W), Softball, Tennis (M/W), Track & Field (M/W), Water Polo (W).

Results will be shared weekly, with numbers broken down by team. In an effort to protect the privacy of our constituents, any team with a roster of 10 or fewer will be included in a group identified as “other.”

