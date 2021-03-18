UCLA Back To the Dance
Strike up the band maestro the Bruins are getting a chance to dance. UCLA (17-9) will hook up with Michigan State (15-12) for a 6:57 PM PST tipoff on Thursday, March 18, 2021. Let the music begin. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news