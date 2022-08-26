The sprinkle of orange practice jerseys Friday at UCLA football practice signaled an early start to the Bruins’ preparation for the season opener next weekend.

An estimated 25 players were spotted in the scout team jerseys and assigned the duty of mimicking the Bowling Green players of interest. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said the team also was beginning to work in head-to-head drills between the first-team offense and defense, but without live tackling. The Bruins have not done any live tackling all fall.

“This is an introduction to the Bowling Green game plan,” Kelly said. “We’ll spend at least one (practice) period just introducing Bowling Green’s offense and defense to our respective groups.”

The Bruins have a soft nonconference schedule to the open season, but Kelly is not taking the opener lightly. He pointed to the Falcons’ road win at Minnesota last season against a team that went on to win nine games, including an 18-6 decision over West Virginia in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.