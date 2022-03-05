UCLA Closes Out Regular Season With Rival USC
No. 17 UCLA (22-6, 14-5 Pac-12) will be trying to end an unfathomable for Bruin fans a five-game losing streak to crosstown rival No. 16 USC (25-5, 14-5 Pac-12) with second place in the Pac-12 on t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news