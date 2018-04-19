We've written often about the perceived lack of activity when it comes to handing out UCLA scholarships under Chip Kelly, but on Thursday, the school actually confirmed the total amount of schollies doled out by the new head man to the 2019 class:

Thirty-seven.

That number is staggeringly low, especially considering -- per the Pac-12 Network's Yogi Roth -- schools like Florida and Tennessee have offered literally hundreds.

But UCLA's director of player personnel Geoff Martzen tweeted the Bruins have handed out less than 40.

"Actually only 37 UCLA offers handed out by Coach Kelly in the 2019 class so far #CenturySquad19 #EliteCompany," he wrote.