BruinBlitz - UCLA Continues Their Onslaught On the Recruiting Trail

UCLA continues to get the job done on the recruiting trail. The Bruins closed strong in for the early signing period, and that energy is persisting as they move toward February.

The Bruins landed the commitment from strong side defensive end Tiaoalii Savea (6-3, 276) from Las Vegas (Nev.) Desert Pines.

UCLA won this recruiting battle over Nebraska and USC. It must be mentioned that Bruin defensive line coach Johnny Nansen was a key component in getting Savea’s commitment.

Nansen, long known as a great recruiter, sure proved his recruiting chops to the Bruin faithful.

Savea fits the mode of what UCLA is looking for in their recruits. He’s athletic and has the versatility and talent to play on either side of the ball.

As good as Savea is at this stage of his development, he still has a very high ceiling. He is just beginning to scratch the surface of his ability.

Rivals rates Savea as the nation’s No. 16 strong-side defensive end prospect and the state of Nevada’s No. 4 prospect at any position.

Like many of the western states, Savea saw his senior delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevada is planning to have a football season in late winter early spring. He will arrive in Westwood in June.