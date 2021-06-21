UCLA Continues To Soar On the Recruiting Trail

UCLA recently lost a commitment at the wide receiver, but the Bruins didn’t stay down for long as four-star playmaking receiver Jadyn Marshall (6-0, 185) from Stockton (Calif.) St. Mary’s gave his pledge to the Bruins.

The Bruins get a gigantic talent in Marshall. Not only is he an outstanding receiver, but he is a lethal runner after the catch. He’s a play waiting to happen.

In four games for 2020 season, Marshall had 15 receptions for 230 yards (15.3 ypc) and one touchdown. He rushed for 73 yards (18.0 ypr) and one rushing touchdown. He also had 193 kickoff return yards.

As a sophomore in a full season, Marshall hauled 68 receptions for 1,128 (16.6 ypc) and scored nine receiving touchdowns. In addition, he rushed for 253 more yards (7.9 ypr) and scored five touchdowns on the ground. He also had 229 kick return yards and 208 punt return yards.

Marshall chose UCLA over offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, Oregon State, Pittsburgh, San Jose State, Tennessee, UNLV, and USC.