UCLA DB commit Justin Lewis feels the love on official visit

Three-star defensive back and UCLA commit Justin Lewis capped a whirlwind week with an official visit to Westwood this weekend.

It was exactly a week ago the Rancho Cucamonga (Calif.) product flipped his commitment from North Carolina and committed to the Bruins along with teammate and fellow three-star defensive back Joshua Mensah.

"The visit was great, the love was felt all weekend," Lewis told Bruin Blitz on Sunday afternoon.