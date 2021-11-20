UCLA Decimates USC, 62-33 and It's Not Hoops
For the victor, the bell will toll, and it will be tolling in Westwood in 2022 after UCLA (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12) annihilated USC (4-6, 3-5 Pac-12) in convincing fashion, 62-33. The Victory Bell will be ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news