In musical terms, UCLA first-year defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn has the demeanor that screams more background singer than leading front man.

But his contributions through four games have been significant for a Bruins defense that looked nowhere near the group that currently ranks eighth overall in the country, including 25th against the pass at 186 yards allowed per game.

Last season, the Bruins’ 274.8 yards allowed through the air was the nation’s 12th worst among 130 FBS programs.

Any and all numbers this season, though, come with the disclaimer that it was against Coastal Carolina, San Diego State, North Carolina Central and No. 18-ranked Utah. Even considering the Utes were ranked 11th at the time of the Bruins’ lone loss this season, the one touchdown the defense allowed was against an offense without starting quarterback Cam Rising.