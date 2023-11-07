The story of this season’s UCLA football team and the turnaround on defense has mostly been an encouraging tale of a unit that has far exceeded expectations a year removed from posting the nation’s 12th-worst pass defense.

Now, though, the Bruins are trying to work through their first internal disagreement while the offense is left licking its wounds and trying to get its quarterbacks back on the field.

After Monday’s practice, UCLA inside linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo mentioned a “disunified” group and continued to come back to a situation involving a “discouraged” defense throughout the second half of last Saturday’s 27-10 loss at Arizona.

Bruin Blitz learned that some of the dissension stemmed from a first-half verbal altercation between head coach Chip Kelly and edge rusher Grayson Murphy, according to an in-game observation by GOAZCATS.com, which covers Arizona on the Rivals network.

Bruins safety William Nimmo Jr. and edge rusher Jake Heimlicher corroborated Oladejo’s comments, which included being shown a 5-minute video to start the week by defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn to help unify the defense.