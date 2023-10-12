When UCLA head coach Chip Kelly thinks about the task of bringing down Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, he can’t help but wonder if he’s better off asking Bruins men’s basketball head coach Mick Cronin if he can borrow a few forwards for the scout team.

At 6-foot-4 and 252 pounds, Uiagalelei reminds Kelly of former Auburn and Carolina Panthers star Cam Newton.

“You’re not going to simulate, we don't have anybody on our team that's — unless you put a tight end at quarterback because he's basically built like a tight end,” Kelly said Wednesday.

“It’s gonna take more than one guy. … It's are we specific in terms of our containment of the quarterback and … not losing any gaps on him and then making sure that there's multiple guys trying to take him down. He's a gang-tackle type of guy, quarterback because of his size.”

Uiagalelei has thrown for 1,307 yards and 13 touchdowns with four interceptions while completing 60.5% of his throws. He's also rushed for five touchdowns -- just two off his career-high.