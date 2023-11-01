The UCLA football assistant coaches each have their own pregame routines hours before kickoff.

Tight ends coach Jeff Faris and defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn are often walking a handful of laps around the Rose Bowl field.

One assistant, in particular, works himself into a bit more of a lather.

Defensive line/outside linebackers coach Ikaika Malloe, typically in a hooded sweater, goes through an entire stretching routine like he’s gearing to suit up and relive his playing days at Washington in the early-to-mid 1990s.

Like their position coach, the work put in by the Bruins’ defensive front has stood out through eight games of a turnaround season on that side of the ball.

UCLA leads the nation in fewest yards rushing allowed per game (63.1) while ranking 10th in total defense (277.5) and 46th against the pass (214.4).

The pass defense, in particular, is where the biggest jump has been made. Last season, the Bruins’ 274.8 yards allowed per game was the nation’s 12th-worst mark.

Spearheading the group is star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, whose three sacks against Colorado last weekend bumped his season total up to 9 1/2 to rank fourth in the nation. The player whose career was once feared to be over while at Washington less than two years ago is now a projected first-round NFL draft pick.

Malloe, who was with Latu in Seattle before joining the UCLA staff in December 2021, considers the comeback story a “proud parent moment.”

“Just watching his success, from where he came from, where we came from, just to use him as a great example of going through adversity and never giving up,” Malloe told Bruin Blitz in an exclusive interview after Tuesday’s practice. “He has really good work ethic and he’s put in the time.”