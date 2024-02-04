UCLA delivers final flurry to outlast Oregon, 71-63
A delayed start that pushed tip-off back by 25 minutes Saturday did not have a negative affect on the UCLA men's basketball team.
Oregon, meanwhile, shook off a slow start and late arrival 30 minutes prior to the original 7 p.m. start caused by a motorcade for President Joe Biden in Los Angeles.
The Bruins raced out to a 23-5 lead that the Ducks erased before halftime, but Dylan Andrews scored a game-high 21 points to go with seven assists and sled UCLA's last push in a 71-63 victory at Pauley Pavilion.
Leading 62-61, Andrews and Sebastian Mack combined to score nine consecutive points over the final 4 minutes, 8 seconds before Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad's meaningless layup in the closing seconds.
UCLA (11-11, 6-5 Pac-12), which has now won five of its last six games, got 16 points from Mack and 15 from Lazar Stefanovic, who also collected 10 rebounds to finish with a double-double.
Oregon (15-7, 7-4 Pac-12) had three players score in double figures led by N'Faly Dante's 16 points. The Ducks missed five consecutive shots and turned the ball over twice during the Bruins' final push.
Postgame media sessions
Turning point of the game
Andrews opened the scoring with an in-rhythm 3-pointer from the right wing, the first of three consecutive made shots beyond the arc for the Bruins.
Then, Mack started his tear with the next seven points to push the early advantage to 10-3. After consecutive baskets from Adem Bona, it was Andrews who tacked on his second 3-pointer and a second-chance jump shot to extend the lead to 19-5 at the 13:43 mark.
A little more than a minute later, Berke Buyuktuncel gave the Bruins their largest lead 23-5 after a pair of made free throws.
The Ducks roared back to close the final 9 minutes, 47 seconds of the half on a 23-7 run, including 16 of the final 18 points. Oregon's spurt was highlighted by a string of three consecutive 3-pointers from Jadrian Tracey and an additional basket beyond the arc from Kario Oquendo to completely wipe out the Bruins' lead.
Oregon, which made five 3-pointers in the half, took a 34-33 lead into the break.
Bona, like the previous game against Oregon State, picked up an early third foul and went to the bench as Oregon led 38-35.
In similar fashion, the Bruins held serve without their best defender and featured post player thanks to 7-foot-3 reserve center Aday Mara. The freshman scored on a pair of lobs around the rim from Andrews, including one improvised pass leaving his feet, to help the Bruins build a 57-50 lead with 9:10 left.
The Ducks stormed back once more, but not without a pair of calls that incensed Bruins head coach Mick Cronin. Bona was first called for his fourth foul at the 6:20 mark and Dante converted a pair of ensuing free throws to pull within 58-56.
On the following possession, Dante then blocked a Mack runner that Cronin argued was goaltending and Shelstad capitalized with a transition layup to tie the game with 5:23 to play.
The Bruins, though, showed their mettle down the stretch.
UCLA standout on offense: Guards Dylan Andrews and Sebastian Mack
Mack came out aggressive, scoring seven of UCLA's first 10 points.
It was a bounce-back effort for the freshman, who scored just nine points on a combined 3-of-11 shooting over the previous two games.
Andrews proved to be the closer, including a pull-up 3-pointer in the final stretch run to push the Bruins' lead to 67-61 with 2:36 left.
UCLA standout on defense: Center Aday Mara and guard Lazar Stefanovic
Bona was limited to just four rebounds and two blocks over his 18-plus minutes.
Stefanovic stepped up in a big way, pulling down eight of his 10 boards on the defensive glass.
Mara, meanwhile, logged double-digit minutes for the first time since Jan. 11 against Utah and it was just the third occurrence over the last 13 games.
Once criticized for allowing too many layups and being unable to defend without fouling, Mara picked up just one foul in his 13 1/2 minutes and made it possible to keep Cronin from re-inserting Bona too quickly with three fouls.
Why UCLA won
The Bruins shot well beyond the arc, making 6 of 12 3-pointers, while Mack was at his aggressive best by making 7 of 8 free throws.
In addition, despite the wild flurries, UCLA turned the ball over just seven times.
Without Bona's presence for long stretches, the Bruins still out-rebounded the Ducks, 36-30, including 11-8 on the offensive glass.