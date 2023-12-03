UCLA learned its bowl fate Sunday, rewarded with a site that is half the distance closer to campus than its home Rose Bowl stadium in Pasadena.

It’s just unclear what the reeling Bruins will look like Dec. 16 when they meet Boise State in the LA Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. The game will air at 4:30 p.m. on ABC.

UCLA (7-5) lost three of its last four games capped by a 33-7 decision to California in the regular-season finale eight days ago. The Bruins finished tied for seventh with the Golden Bears in the Pac-12 standings, the final year in the conference before next season’s move to the Big Ten.

Boise State (8-5) defeated UNLV 44-20 in Saturday afternoon’s Mountain West championship game.

“I know how tough the Mountain West is, we’ve played a lot of Mountain West teams since I’ve been here and then an opportunity to play against the Mountain West champ, we’re really excited about it,” UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said via video teleconference after the announcement.

The Broncos have the nation’s 28th-best offense (437.2 yards per game), including the 10th-best rushing attack (207.7 yards), and rank 36th in scoring (32.0 points).

In addition, Boise State’s offensive line allowed just 1.08 sacks per game to rank 12th in the country.

After starting the season 5-5, Boise State fired head coach Andy Avalos on Nov. 12 and rallied to win its last three games behind interim coach Spencer Danielson.

“So proud of what they were able to do this whole season,” Danielson said. “Been through a lot of peaks and valleys and having them finish with the conference championship is a testament to them.”

Shortly after the press conference, the Broncos announced Danielson, the defensive coordinator and inside linebackers coach, was promoted to head coach.

The Bruins’ strength, meanwhile, is a defense that allowed just 69.6 yards rushing per game to lead the nation and collected 3.42 sacks per game to rank third. However, UCLA will be without defensive coordinator D’Anton Lynn, who was lured away Friday by rival USC after the program doubled his $1 million salary.

Kelly said the program “made a push” to retain Lynn, who was pursued by multiple programs, but ultimately the offer was not “in the ballpark.”

On offense this week, the Bruins also had five players enter or announce their intention to enter the transfer portal, including freshman quarterback Dante Moore, sophomore tight end Carsen Ryan, senior receivers Kam Brown and Keegan Jones and senior offensive lineman Jake Wiley.

In addition, Kelly confirmed Bruins quarterbacks coach Ryan Gunderson also is no longer with the program after leaving to fill the Oregon State offensive coordinator vacancy. Gunderson is a former Oregon State quarterback who played for the program from 2003-07.

It was the fallout from an inconsistent offense that had a season-long quarterback shuffle between Moore, redshirt junior Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee. Among the issues was a red-zone offense that finished last among 130 FBS teams, scoring on just 61.8% of trips inside the 20-yard line.

The Bruins scored 10 or fewer points in three of their last four games — including two home contests as an overwhelming favorite. The struggles led to frustration and speculation about Kelly’s job status, but he is expected to lead the program into 2024.

At the end of last year’s regular season, UCLA lost seven of its 11 transfers prior to its 37-35 Sun Bowl loss to Pittsburgh — the lone bowl game appearance in Kelly’s first five seasons.

Leading up to the bowl game, Kelly afforded the outgoing transfers, the most prominent being kicker Nicholas Barr-Mira, the opportunity to continue practicing and play in the bowl game.

Kelly said the same offer will be extended to any player who intends to transfer.

“Once a Bruin, always a Bruin,” Kelly said.

There’s also the possibility of opt-outs, which running back Zach Charbonnet and receiver Kazmeir Allen elected to do last season. It remains to be seen whether star edge rusher Laiatu Latu, a projected top-10 NFL draft pick in the running for four major end-of-season awards, will do the same.

Kelly said he will meet Wednesday with Latu and his mother, Kerry, before the family ultimately makes a decision.