UCLA drops back-to-back games after quiet second half in loss to rival USC
A late rally to close each half turned out to be one too many to ask for Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.
After completely erasing a double-digit deficit before the halftime buzzer, the UCLA men's basketball team exhausted all of its comeback mojo and a slow start to the second half proved to be insurmountable in a 62-56 loss to USC.
The performance left Bruins head coach Mick Cronin perplexed, blaming both himself and his players' focus throughout the week with a sellout crowd of 13,659 fans in the building for a game against the crosstown rival.
“We had our worst week of practice of the season,” Cronin said. “I failed miserably to get my team ready for the fight that was coming today and I’m thoroughly embarrassed and I apologize to the people wearing the four letters.
“The stuff I had to do yesterday in practice — put guys on the treadmill, yell and scream and run my team the day before you’re playing your rival in front of your biggest crowd of the season is ridiculous. I should have to calm them down.
“We played terrible. And, again, I gotta prepare ‘em all week; I failed miserably. We weren’t ready. I knew it all week.”
UCLA (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) made just 7 of 25 shots after being tied 34-34 at halftime. The Bruins finished 33.3% from the field, including 4 of 19 on 3-point attempts, and committed 12 of their 15 turnovers in the second half.
UCLA sophomore forward/center Adem Bona led the team with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, but he picked up four fouls and logged just 24 minutes.
USC (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12), which recorded just its third win over the past 12 games, also won for just the second time in the last six head-to-head meetings with UCLA. The victory avenged a 65-50 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 27 at the Galen Center.
Trojans guard Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with five rebounds.
USC finished 22 of 50 (44%) from the floor, including 8 of 18 beyond the arc. Defensively, the team collected 12 steals.
Postgame media sessions
Turning point of the game
The emotions from the appearance of new football head coach DeShaun Foster announcing the return of the spring game were about all the home crowd had to cheer about early.
UCLA trailed by as many as 14 late in the first half before starting a furious 15-1 run highlighted by a Lazar Stefanovic 3-pointer, a Bona block and a second-chance Bona dunk, in succession.
Bruins freshman guard Sebastian Mack followed by closing the spurt, which happened over the final 5 minutes, 8 seconds, with a game-tying, second-chance layup with 11 seconds left to send the teams into the locker room tied 34-34.
The Trojans regrouped by scoring the first 10 points of the second half to quickly restore a double-digit advantage.
The Bruins opened the half 1 of 12 from the field and trailed as much as 50-37 after an Ellis layup to force a timeout with 9:33 to play.
It remained a 13-point deficit as late as the 8:15 mark until UCLA reserve center Aday Mara started to come alive and bookended a 9-3 run. That cut the deficit to 55-48 with 6:10 left.
The Bruins didn't draw closer until a much-too-late Mack 3-pointer for the game's final margin with 8 seconds left.
UCLA standout on offense: Center Aday Mara
UCLA showed little-to-no life until Mara was able to assert himself during its best stretch of the second half.
Mara scored seven points on 3-of-7 shooting in his 14 minutes and was the only effective source of offense for most of the second half.
UCLA standout on defense: Guard Will McClendon
As the starters in the backcourt struggled, McClendon collected four steals in 27 minutes off the bench.
Why UCLA lost
The Bruins got back into the contest by scoring nine first-half points off seven Trojans turnovers. It was a completely different story after halftime, committing 12 turnovers and losing the points-off-turnovers battle 13-10.
That ultimately compounded a poor shooting night, particularly from the backcourt.
Stefanovic and Mack combined for 22 points on 6-of-23 shooting from the field, while point guard Dylan Andrews was held scoreless and missed all seven of his attempts. The trio combined for 10 turnovers.