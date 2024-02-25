A late rally to close each half turned out to be one too many to ask for Saturday night at Pauley Pavilion.

After completely erasing a double-digit deficit before the halftime buzzer, the UCLA men's basketball team exhausted all of its comeback mojo and a slow start to the second half proved to be insurmountable in a 62-56 loss to USC.

The performance left Bruins head coach Mick Cronin perplexed, blaming both himself and his players' focus throughout the week with a sellout crowd of 13,659 fans in the building for a game against the crosstown rival.

“We had our worst week of practice of the season,” Cronin said. “I failed miserably to get my team ready for the fight that was coming today and I’m thoroughly embarrassed and I apologize to the people wearing the four letters.

“The stuff I had to do yesterday in practice — put guys on the treadmill, yell and scream and run my team the day before you’re playing your rival in front of your biggest crowd of the season is ridiculous. I should have to calm them down.

“We played terrible. And, again, I gotta prepare ‘em all week; I failed miserably. We weren’t ready. I knew it all week.”

UCLA (14-13, 9-7 Pac-12) made just 7 of 25 shots after being tied 34-34 at halftime. The Bruins finished 33.3% from the field, including 4 of 19 on 3-point attempts, and committed 12 of their 15 turnovers in the second half.

UCLA sophomore forward/center Adem Bona led the team with 14 points on 5-of-5 shooting, but he picked up four fouls and logged just 24 minutes.

USC (11-16, 5-11 Pac-12), which recorded just its third win over the past 12 games, also won for just the second time in the last six head-to-head meetings with UCLA. The victory avenged a 65-50 loss to the Bruins on Jan. 27 at the Galen Center.

Trojans guard Boogie Ellis scored a game-high 24 points on 9-of-18 shooting to go with five rebounds.

USC finished 22 of 50 (44%) from the floor, including 8 of 18 beyond the arc. Defensively, the team collected 12 steals.